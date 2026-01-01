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Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
£144.99
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
- Colour Shown: White/Aurora Blue/White
- Style: IZ2746-100
Nike Air Max 90
£144.99
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
Benefits
- Genuine and synthetic leather upper with synthetic overlays creates a layered look that lasts.
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
- Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.
Product details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: White/Aurora Blue/White
- Style: IZ2746-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max 90
£144.99