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Highly Rated
Air Max 90 LTR Men's Shoes - Black/Black/Black

Air Max 90 LTR

Men's Shoes

£134.99
Black/Black/Black
White/White/White
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The Nike Air Max 90 LTR stays true to its OG running roots with its iconic Waffle outsole, stitched smooth-leather overlays and classic, colour-accented TPU plates. The monochromatic upper provides versatile styling options while Max Air cushioning adds comfort to your step.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
  • Style: CZ5594-001

Air Max 90 LTR

£134.99

CELEBRATE BIG AIR.

The Nike Air Max 90 LTR stays true to its OG running roots with its iconic Waffle outsole, stitched smooth-leather overlays and classic, colour-accented TPU plates. The monochromatic upper provides versatile styling options while Max Air cushioning adds comfort to your step.

Benefits

  • Originally designed for running, the Max Air unit in the heel adds unbelievable cushioning.
  • The low-top design combines with a padded collar for a sleek look that feels soft and comfortable.
  • The rubber Waffle outsole adds a heritage look, traction and durability.
  • Stitched leather overlays and TPU accents add durability, comfort and the iconic '90s look you're after.

Product details

  • Foam midsole offers durable cushioning
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
  • Style: CZ5594-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (94)

4.7 stars

  • Best design and quality

    EhsanK560039228

    It was very nice , good leather quality and smooth sneaker. Just for walking on street. Thank you

  • Exactly as pictured

    Kaycee

    Great go-to trainers. You get what you see. Footwear staple!

  • Fab trainers

    Kezfar1

    Could not get them online anywhere for my husband for Christmas. ASOS saved the day. Very happy . Excellent trainers

Air Max 90 LTR Men's Shoes

Air Max 90 LTR

£134.99

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