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Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's Shoes - Vast Grey/White/Black/Pencil Point

Nike Air Max 90 Drift

Men's shoes

30% off
Vast Grey/White/Black/Pencil Point
Black/Dark Stucco/Reflect Silver/Wolf Grey
Dark Obsidian/Psychic Blue/White
Light Bone/Neutral Olive/Black/Off-White
Black/Black/Black
Pure Platinum/Bright Crimson/Black
Parachute Beige/Black/Summit White/Light Khaki
Black/Dusty Cactus/Anthracite
Design your own Nike By You product

The Air Max 90 Drift adds a more durable option to your shoe rotation. Different textures add a layered look, including tough ripstop and rubber paired with synthetic leather. Meanwhile, Max Air cushioning and a Waffle outsole keep it comfortable enough for the street or trail.


  • Colour Shown: Vast Grey/White/Black/Pencil Point
  • Style: IO1908-078

Nike Air Max 90 Drift

30% off

The Air Max 90 Drift adds a more durable option to your shoe rotation. Different textures add a layered look, including tough ripstop and rubber paired with synthetic leather. Meanwhile, Max Air cushioning and a Waffle outsole keep it comfortable enough for the street or trail.

Benefits

  • The upper combines synthetic leather, ripstop and rubber for a layered look built to last.
  • Foam midsole and a Max Air unit in the heel provide lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber Waffle outsole adds durable traction and heritage style.

Product Details

  • Padded collar
  • Foam underfoot
  • Colour Shown: Vast Grey/White/Black/Pencil Point
  • Style: IO1908-078

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Max 90 Drift

    30% off