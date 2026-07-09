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Highly Rated
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE Men's Shoes - Summit White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Smoke Grey

Air Jordan Skyline Low LE

Men's shoes

£89.99
Summit White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Smoke Grey
Sail/Light Orewood Brown/Muslin/Fauna Brown
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

A low-profile shoe inspired by classic Jordan style, the Skyline Low brings basketball heritage off the court for your everyday rotation. It's got the familiar details you know and love, like branding on the heel and a stitched Swoosh design, along with encapsulated Air in the heel and a durable mix of materials that go with any fit.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Smoke Grey
  • Style: IQ6425-100

Air Jordan Skyline Low LE

£89.99

A low-profile shoe inspired by classic Jordan style, the Skyline Low brings basketball heritage off the court for your everyday rotation. It's got the familiar details you know and love, like branding on the heel and a stitched Swoosh design, along with encapsulated Air in the heel and a durable mix of materials that go with any fit.

Benefits

  • Synthetic and genuine leather and suede in the upper make for a durable and structured shoe.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Smoke Grey
  • Style: IQ6425-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (22)

4.2 stars

  • Quality problems

    jingliang497443035

    Did the quality inspector not check these shoes before they left the factory? The tongue on the left shoe isn't sewn on securely—and it's sewn on crookedly, too!

  • Skate Shoe

    BlakeB230326791

    Not a fan. These are shaped like a puffy skater shoe and not like the Jordan 1. Returned.

  • Great fit. Comfortable and good looking shoes! Would buy them again!

    TMorimoto

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bough these 3 weeks ago and love The color and fit

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Air Jordan Skyline Low LE Men's Shoes

Air Jordan Skyline Low LE

£89.99

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