Air Jordan Skyline Low LE Men's Shoes

Quality problems
jingliang497443035
Did the quality inspector not check these shoes before they left the factory? The tongue on the left shoe isn't sewn on securely—and it's sewn on crookedly, too!
A low-profile shoe inspired by classic Jordan style, the Skyline Low brings basketball heritage off the court for your everyday rotation. It's got the familiar details you know and love, like branding on the heel and a stitched Swoosh design, along with encapsulated Air in the heel and a durable mix of materials that go with any fit.
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE
A low-profile shoe inspired by classic Jordan style, the Skyline Low brings basketball heritage off the court for your everyday rotation. It's got the familiar details you know and love, like branding on the heel and a stitched Swoosh design, along with encapsulated Air in the heel and a durable mix of materials that go with any fit.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.2 stars
Quality problems
jingliang497443035
Did the quality inspector not check these shoes before they left the factory? The tongue on the left shoe isn't sewn on securely—and it's sewn on crookedly, too!
Skate Shoe
BlakeB230326791
Not a fan. These are shaped like a puffy skater shoe and not like the Jordan 1. Returned.
Great fit. Comfortable and good looking shoes! Would buy them again!
TMorimoto
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bough these 3 weeks ago and love The color and fit
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE