Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes

Completely misleading photo
James407838635
The picture is completely misleading. These are all the same colour. The Jordan logo on the bottom is grey as is everything else.
How do you top the AJ7? You reimagine it with a low-top silhouette. We started with the layered upper and iconic midsole that turned the original into an instant classic. Then we added textile accents and a padded, low-cut collar to give you a fresh, modern look.
Air Jordan MVP 92
How do you top the AJ7? You reimagine it with a low-top silhouette. We started with the layered upper and iconic midsole that turned the original into an instant classic. Then we added textile accents and a padded, low-cut collar to give you a fresh, modern look.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
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1 star
Completely misleading photo
James407838635
The picture is completely misleading. These are all the same colour. The Jordan logo on the bottom is grey as is everything else.
Colour doesn't match image
keithG183421730
Colour doesn't match image, the actual colour is all grey well that's what I received very disappointed. As I have had buy another pair trainer for my daughter
Air Jordan MVP 92