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Air Jordan 40 Basketball Shoes - Metallic Copper/Black/Metallic Copper

Air Jordan 40

Basketball Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

There's only one way to celebrate 40 years of Air Jordans. You gotta do what's never been done. For the first time, we stacked a full-length Zoom Strobel unit on top of full-length ZoomX foam for responsive, marathon-level cushioning. Up top, internal straps work with premium materials to give you optimal containment. Underfoot, a unique herringbone traction pattern helps you leave defenders guessing. Cushioning. Bounce. Traction. It's almost too easy.


  • Colour Shown: Metallic Copper/Black/Metallic Copper
  • Style: IM8206-800

Air Jordan 40

30% off

There's only one way to celebrate 40 years of Air Jordans. You gotta do what's never been done. For the first time, we stacked a full-length Zoom Strobel unit on top of full-length ZoomX foam for responsive, marathon-level cushioning. Up top, internal straps work with premium materials to give you optimal containment. Underfoot, a unique herringbone traction pattern helps you leave defenders guessing. Cushioning. Bounce. Traction. It's almost too easy.

Explosive cushioning

We're combining ZoomX foam with a full-length Air Zoom Strobel unit for the first time in Jordan history. Why? So you get the responsive bounce your explosive moves demand with comfortable cushioning fit for marathon runners.

Containment redefined

Six internal webbing straps are combined with premium materials in the upper to help hold your foot in place for optimal containment as you move side to side.

Big-time traction

Cross every defender off your list with a unique 40-degree herringbone traction pattern that helps you cook on court.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Metallic Copper/Black/Metallic Copper
  • Style: IM8206-800

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • Shoe

    JAMES428b6b200c1c441aa462423b70564a74

    Love the shoe. I did have to go up a full size.

  • Best silhouette in 25 years

    eizenga13

    Finals size up minimum AND- again best silhouette in 25 years.

Air Jordan 40 Basketball Shoes

Air Jordan 40

30% off

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