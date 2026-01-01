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Air Jordan 4 RM Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Sail/Team Gold/Metallic Gold

Air Jordan 4 RM

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

When you play all day, you need shoes that can keep up. Made for life on the go, these reimagine the best of the AJ4 with a focus on comfort and durability. Max Air helps cushion every step. Plus, parts of the upper were blended into a strong, flexible cage that wraps the shoe to add some toughness to your everyday play.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Team Gold/Metallic Gold
  • Style: IM6033-010

Air Jordan 4 RM

30% off

When you play all day, you need shoes that can keep up. Made for life on the go, these reimagine the best of the AJ4 with a focus on comfort and durability. Max Air helps cushion every step. Plus, parts of the upper were blended into a strong, flexible cage that wraps the shoe to add some toughness to your everyday play.

Benefits

  • Genuine and synthetic leather upper helps provide durability and structure.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Rubber outsole helps provide durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Nike Air logo on heel
  • Jumpman on tongue and sole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Team Gold/Metallic Gold
  • Style: IM6033-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 4 RM Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 4 RM

    30% off

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