Air Jordan 4 RM Men's Shoes

New Kicks
eric235974015
Got them in yesterday, gotta say I’m impressed by the design up front and color/material… can’t wait to break them in today
These sneakers reimagine the instantly recognisable AJ4 for life on the go. We centred comfort and durability while keeping the heritage look you love. Max Air in the heel cushions your every step, and elements of the upper—the wing, eyestay and heel—are blended into a strong, flexible cage that wraps the shoe to add a toughness to your everyday commute.
Air Jordan 4 RM
These sneakers reimagine the instantly recognisable AJ4 for life on the go. We centred comfort and durability while keeping the heritage look you love. Max Air in the heel cushions your every step, and elements of the upper—the wing, eyestay and heel—are blended into a strong, flexible cage that wraps the shoe to add a toughness to your everyday commute.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.7 stars
New Kicks
eric235974015
Got them in yesterday, gotta say I’m impressed by the design up front and color/material… can’t wait to break them in today
High quality materials, subtle good looks.
TimothyB508546289
Very comfortable shoe, high quality grades of leather in different places. Even the synthetic fabrics are nice and comfy, namely around the ankle area. A little stiff at first as real leather usually is, but they didn't take long to break in. I wish they'd shrink down the shoehorn on the back of the regular AJ4 like this so it's not constantly scraping my achilles.
Work for what I need
RobertE173844184
I bought these shoes as a coaching shoe that was intended to be a little plain and not too flashy so they’d go with golf pants or slacks. They will. They’re pretty comfy other than the tongue. I wear them loose and untied so the tongue kept rolling on me. Now that I’ve worn them for a few hours, the tongue is staying put. So far, I like the looks of them and hope to be flying in from the free throw line soon!
Air Jordan 4 RM