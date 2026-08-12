Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club Men's Shoes

OG look and fit
MC-Scot
These Retro OGs fit nicely and have a great fit.
If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ1 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A black woven textile upper features white and University Red accents with reflective design details, bringing all the classic Jumpman DNA. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club
If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ1 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A black woven textile upper features white and University Red accents with reflective design details, bringing all the classic Jumpman DNA. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.9 stars
OG look and fit
MC-Scot
These Retro OGs fit nicely and have a great fit.
Love it
Rayne84
Comfy and like the look and how they fit highly recommended
Good shoes, but
Leighton16d567858ada4ee68bcdad6b5b02c726
Nice shoes, but why pink laces as an alternative? They just look bad. How did Nike not think black or red laces would look good with black and red shoes, but thought yeah pink looks nice. The brown bottom is also a bit weird, black or red would look better. Other than those two the shoes are nice and comfy
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club