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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Light Wild Mango/Muslin/Olive Grey

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
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Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Light Wild Mango/Muslin/Olive Grey
  • Style: IB7053-002

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

30% off

This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Black/Light Wild Mango/Muslin/Olive Grey
  • Style: IB7053-002

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Fast delivery

    Kev

    Cant complain about anything

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

30% off

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