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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
£134.99
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours, crisp materials and reflective design accents give it a distinct identity.
- Colour Shown: Black/Opti Yellow/Silver
- Style: IO2052-001
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
£134.99
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours, crisp materials and reflective design accents give it a distinct identity.
Benefits
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Reflective woven material on the quarter panels adds visibility.
- Full-grain leather on the vamp provides premium durability.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Black/Opti Yellow/Silver
- Style: IO2052-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
£134.99