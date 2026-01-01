 
image 1 of 8
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - Black/Black/White

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's Shoes

£134.99
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather keep the legacy going.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IX3525-010

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

£134.99

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather keep the legacy going.

Benefits

  • Genuine leather and textile upper offers a supportive feel.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Mid-cut collar
  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IX3525-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE.

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    £134.99

    Complete the look