 
image 1 of 8
Highly Rated
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes - Pink Gaze/White/Black

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
Pink Gaze/White/Black
Black/Aura/Squadron Blue/Black
Summit White/Infrared 23/Neutral Grey/Black
Obsidian/White/Dark Powder Blue
Violet Mist/Barely Grape/White
University Blue/White/Sail/Midnight Navy
Black/White/University Red
Pink Foam/China Rose/White/Pink Foam
Black/Palomino/University Red/Phantom
True Blue/Varsity Red/Black/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Gaze/White/Black
  • Style: DQ8423-602

Air Jordan 1 Mid

30% off

This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.

Benefits

  • Premium construction delivers comfort and iconic appeal.
  • Encapsulated Air-Sole unit in the heel gives you soft cushioning.

Product details

  • Classic laces
  • Cupsole construction
  • Padded collar
  • Colour Shown: Pink Gaze/White/Black
  • Style: DQ8423-602

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (563)

4.9 stars

  • Love them

    Ventor781717325

    They good in love there a can’t get nothing like them

  • Perfect school shoes

    Mother of 5

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Peferct and comfortable school shoes . Highly recommend.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THESE!!!!

    TaiY

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love these! They are better in person. They are classic and classy! I feel like a lady, woman and cute in them! I went to ATL and gott many positive comments. A great buy!

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid

30% off

Complete the look