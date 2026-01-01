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Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Black/White

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Older Kids' Shoes

£84.99
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

The AJ1 never disappoints—it's always in style. The premium leather up top keeps these sneakers durable. The Nike Air units underfoot add classic cushioning, helping every step you take feel comfortable. So, where will you rock 'em?


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IX3526-010

Air Jordan 1 Mid

£84.99

The AJ1 never disappoints—it's always in style. The premium leather up top keeps these sneakers durable. The Nike Air units underfoot add classic cushioning, helping every step you take feel comfortable. So, where will you rock 'em?

Benefits

  • Genuine leather and textile upper offers a supportive feel.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Mid-cut collar
  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IX3526-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid

    £84.99

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