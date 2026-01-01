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Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes - Black/Cool Grey/Light Armoury Blue/Black

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Men's Shoes

£129.99
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Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Cool Grey/Light Armoury Blue/Black
  • Style: IU7672-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid

£129.99

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.

Product details

  • Leather upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Mid-top collar
  • Colour Shown: Black/Cool Grey/Light Armoury Blue/Black
  • Style: IU7672-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid

    £129.99

    Complete the look