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Highly Rated
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes - Black/White/Metallic Silver/Black

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Women's Shoes

£129.99
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Low top but never low profile, fresh textures give you an updated AJ1 without losing its iconic silhouette and familiar feel. Made from premium leather, this all-time favourite is decked out with Nike Air cushioning and a sleek design that gives you an extra bit of shine.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/Metallic Silver/Black
  • Style: HJ7743-010

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

£129.99

Low top but never low profile, fresh textures give you an updated AJ1 without losing its iconic silhouette and familiar feel. Made from premium leather, this all-time favourite is decked out with Nike Air cushioning and a sleek design that gives you an extra bit of shine.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The rubber in the outsole helps give you durable traction that's ideal for everyday wear.

Product details

  • Perforations on the toe
  • Rolled edges
  • Metal Jumpman logo key ring
  • Wings logo on heel
  • Embroidered Jumpman logo on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/Metallic Silver/Black
  • Style: HJ7743-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (37)

5 stars

  • Lisa908105286

    Love these shoes. Have received so many compliments.

  • Thanks for fast Shipping and great items and a reasonable price

    Shane8cfffbd3748b4eb8b4fab024d53d788e

    My wife loves the shoes and will purchase again soon and love the discount I would love more if at all possible

  • And then bam!

    shermikac760536458

    Dope! I got the black on black and you don’t really realize what they are until you get up on them and then bam! So cute and comfy.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

£129.99

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