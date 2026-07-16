Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes

Beautiful
Amber668062902
So beautiful in person pictures don’t do these shoes justice.
Always in, always fresh. The AJ1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Always in, always fresh. The AJ1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Beautiful
Amber668062902
So beautiful in person pictures don’t do these shoes justice.
Very cute! In love with the style and pink!💓
Deadliest
Eye catching, cutesy and the leather is everything 🖤💓
Air Jordan 1 Low SE