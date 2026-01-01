Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54
Men's Shoes
This take on the AJ1 Low gets back to Quai 54 basics: streetball, Paris and Jordan. Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, it sets you up for lasting comfort with premium materials and an Air unit in the heel. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
- Colour Shown: White/Key Lime/Action Grape
- Style: IR2367-100
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54
This take on the AJ1 Low gets back to Quai 54 basics: streetball, Paris and Jordan. Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, it sets you up for lasting comfort with premium materials and an Air unit in the heel. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
Benefits
- Encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look.
- Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.
- Perforations on the toe box add breathability.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Low-cut collar
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: White/Key Lime/Action Grape
- Style: IR2367-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54