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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Summit White/Light Arctic Pink/Silver

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

£74.99
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Arctic Pink/Silver
  • Style: IV6787-100

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

£74.99

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product details

  • Foam midsole
  • Low-cut collar
  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Arctic Pink/Silver
  • Style: IV6787-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    £74.99

    Complete the look