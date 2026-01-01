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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
£129.99
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
- Colour Shown: Black/Iron Grey/White/Iced Carmine
- Style: II3788-003
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
£129.99
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
Benefits
- Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product Details
- Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Black/Iron Grey/White/Iced Carmine
- Style: II3788-003
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
£129.99