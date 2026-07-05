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Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes - Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian

Air Jordan 1 Low

Men's Shoes

£119.99
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Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian
  • Style: IV6045-451

Air Jordan 1 Low

£119.99

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Perforations on the sides add breathability.

Product details

  • Leather and synthetic leather upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian
  • Style: IV6045-451

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • KleineFootball

    Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes- the shoes were exactly as expected. I wore them as soon as I could. They fit and feel great. The color combination will allow me to wear them for just about any occasion. I highly reccommend.

Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low

£119.99

Complete the look