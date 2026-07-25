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Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium Men's Shoes - Summit White/Team Red/Metallic Silver/Summit White

Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium

Men's shoes

£129.99
Summit White/Team Red/Metallic Silver/Summit White
Sand Drift/Pale Ivory/Sail/Sand Drift
Wheat/Sail/Team Red/Wheat
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Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. This Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with premium leather and basket-weave textures for a fresh update on heritage style.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Team Red/Metallic Silver/Summit White
  • Style: IM5755-101

Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium

£129.99

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. This Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with premium leather and basket-weave textures for a fresh update on heritage style.

Benefits

  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Team Red/Metallic Silver/Summit White
  • Style: IM5755-101

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Great trainers

    Steven595761330

    Love the style, Love the fit, LOVE EM!

Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium Men's Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium

£129.99

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