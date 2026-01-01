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Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
30% off
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IR0952-001
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
30% off
Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.
Benefits
- Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- The rubber outsole with heritage hoops pivot circles delivers traction and durability.
Product Details
- Padded collar
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IR0952-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
30% off