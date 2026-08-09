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Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes - Off-White/Summit White/Off-White

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

Men's Shoes

£109.99
Off-White/Summit White/Off-White
Dusty Olive/Celadon/Dusty Olive
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Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The '80s construction pairs canvas underlays with leather for a textured take on the classic silhouette


  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Summit White/Off-White
  • Style: II9807-100

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

£109.99

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The '80s construction pairs canvas underlays with leather for a textured take on the classic silhouette

Benefits

  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole delivers traction and durability.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Summit White/Off-White
  • Style: II9807-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (4)

5 stars

  • Great pair of shoes

    Aidan828550009

    My favorite pair of shoes I’ve owned from Nike they fit perfectly even with crease protectors I definitely recommend purchasing if you’re thinking about it

  • AshishT475778533

    More comfortable than expected.

  • Great shoes for work.

    Lonn764700311

    I needed black work shoes without any white accents or trim. These fit great and are comfortable walking 10 hour shifts.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

£109.99

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