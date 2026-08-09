Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes

Great pair of shoes
Aidan828550009
My favorite pair of shoes I’ve owned from Nike they fit perfectly even with crease protectors I definitely recommend purchasing if you’re thinking about it
Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The '80s construction pairs canvas underlays with leather for a textured take on the classic silhouette
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The '80s construction pairs canvas underlays with leather for a textured take on the classic silhouette
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Great pair of shoes
Aidan828550009
My favorite pair of shoes I’ve owned from Nike they fit perfectly even with crease protectors I definitely recommend purchasing if you’re thinking about it
AshishT475778533
More comfortable than expected.
Great shoes for work.
Lonn764700311
I needed black work shoes without any white accents or trim. These fit great and are comfortable walking 10 hour shifts.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8