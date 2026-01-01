Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Designed with a prize in mind, these race-ready shorts help keep you dry and comfortable as you cross the finish line. They're sweat-wicking, breathable and elevated with a print inspired by the dazzling gleam of a diamond trophy.
- Colour Shown: Off-White/White/Black
- Style: IF1425-101
Nike AeroSwift
Designed with a prize in mind, these race-ready shorts help keep you dry and comfortable as you cross the finish line. They're sweat-wicking, breathable and elevated with a print inspired by the dazzling gleam of a diamond trophy.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- A back zipped pocket fits most phones while side drop-in pockets store gels or smaller items.
- Lightweight woven fabric has perforated sections to enhance breathability.
- Internal drawstring on mesh elastic waistband secures your fit.
- Updated hem vents offer more coverage without sacrificing freedom in your stride.
Product Details
- Swoosh logos
- Body: 100% polyester Waistband: 89% polyester/11% elastane. Brief: 86% polyester/14% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Off-White/White/Black
- Style: IF1425-101
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike AeroSwift