Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Designed with a prize in mind, this race-ready top helps keep you dry and comfortable as you cross the finish line. It's sweat wicking, breathable and elevated with a print inspired by the dazzling gleam of a diamond trophy.
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Black
- Style: IF3647-101
Nike AeroSwift
Designed with a prize in mind, this race-ready top helps keep you dry and comfortable as you cross the finish line. It's sweat wicking, breathable and elevated with a print inspired by the dazzling gleam of a diamond trophy.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Lightweight woven fabric has perforated sections to enhance breathability in high-sweat areas.
- Bonded seams at neck and armholes offer a smooth comfortable feel and unrestricted movement.
- Side slits provide optimal airflow.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Black
- Style: IF3647-101
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike AeroSwift