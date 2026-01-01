image 1 of 7
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
£84.99
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
Get in the zone and race. Designed for speed, this lightweight singlet features advanced sweat-wicking technology to help you stay dry and cool across the finish line.
- Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Bright Crimson
- Style: IR4444-010
Nike AeroSwift
£84.99
Get in the zone and race. Designed for speed, this lightweight singlet features advanced sweat-wicking technology to help you stay dry and cool across the finish line.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Lightweight fabric feels ultra breathable.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Bright Crimson
- Style: IR4444-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike AeroSwift.
Nike AeroSwift
£84.99