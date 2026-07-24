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Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest - Citron Pulse/Lapis/Bright Crimson

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift

Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest

£79.99
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Built for speed, this race-ready top uses our advanced Dri-FIT technology to help keep you cool and focused across the finish line. Lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric has strategically placed perforations for optimal breathability and cooling where you need it most.


  • Colour Shown: Citron Pulse/Lapis/Bright Crimson
  • Style: IU4522-848

Nike AeroSwift

£79.99

Built for speed, this race-ready top uses our advanced Dri-FIT technology to help keep you cool and focused across the finish line. Lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric has strategically placed perforations for optimal breathability and cooling where you need it most.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Open holes throughout the fabric providing targeted ventilation where you need it most.
  • A lower hem compared with previous AeroSwift vests offers extra coverage.
  • Bonded seams at the armhole and collar help give a slimmer feel and are designed to help reduce chafing.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Citron Pulse/Lapis/Bright Crimson
  • Style: IU4522-848

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size L and is 6'1" (185cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • A go to singlet

    AntronH658628692

    Had to size up like a mug. Usually go with large, but had to go with XL. Feels silky smooth and will def have people noticing.

Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest

Nike AeroSwift

£79.99

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