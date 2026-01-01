Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
We gave this body-hugging top a golden touch in honour of Keely Hodgkinson's medal-chasing drive. Made to race, it features advanced sweat-wicking tech and drop-in pockets to stash your fuel. The stretchy ribbed fabric has a silky-smooth lining and an elastic hem, giving you a secure, comfortable fit from start to finish.
- Colour Shown: Thunder Blue/Linen
- Style: IM7561-437
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
We gave this body-hugging top a golden touch in honour of Keely Hodgkinson's medal-chasing drive. Made to race, it features advanced sweat-wicking tech and drop-in pockets to stash your fuel. The stretchy ribbed fabric has a silky-smooth lining and an elastic hem, giving you a secure, comfortable fit from start to finish.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Drop-in pockets on the back easily store gels.
Product Details
- Non-reflective Swoosh logos
- Body: 89% polyester/11% elastane. Lining: 88% polyester/12% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Thunder Blue/Linen
- Style: IM7561-437
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'