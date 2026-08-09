ACG Zegama Hike Women's Hiking Shoes

So comfy!
Lauracd06ab4b88c04f7abd54d9471876e5a1
Most comfortable hiking shoes I’ve ever worn!
Turn punishing climbs into panoramic bliss. The Zegama Hike is the trusted trail guru to get you there. Loaded with all-conditions tech, its lightweight, ultra-cushioned midsole combines with grippy Vibram® MegaGrip traction lugs to help maximise comfort and control. The roomy design and wider outsole provide a stable base to help you tackle rugged, changing terrain.
ACG Zegama Hike
THE MOUNTAIN G.O.A.T. OF ACG HIKE.
Turn punishing climbs into panoramic bliss. The Zegama Hike is the trusted trail guru to get you there. Loaded with all-conditions tech, its lightweight, ultra-cushioned midsole combines with grippy Vibram® MegaGrip traction lugs to help maximise comfort and control. The roomy design and wider outsole provide a stable base to help you tackle rugged, changing terrain.
The innovative midsole puts ultra-lightweight ZoomX foam directly underfoot to maximise cushioning. A layer of firmer foam helps provide impact protection, comfort and stability on jagged, uneven surfaces.
The trusted Vibram® MegaGrip outsole with Traction Lug technology supplies unparalleled traction in variable trail conditions.
Whether going up the trail or coming down, the heel strap is designed to help you stay locked into the shoe. The wider outsole helps provide a steady foundation as you traverse changing terrain.
As your foot expands over longer distances, the extended eyestay creates a fit system that lets you make easy adjustments to help your whole foot stay comfortable throughout your hike.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.7 stars
So comfy!
Lauracd06ab4b88c04f7abd54d9471876e5a1
Most comfortable hiking shoes I’ve ever worn!
Crystal625496392
Very comfortable from the moment you put them on. No problems with my first 2 hikes.
A surprisingly comfortable hiking shoe
MamaDodo
As someone new to trail running shoes, I was surprised by how comfortable these felt right out of the box. They fit true to size and have plenty of room in the toe box without feeling too wide. The cushioning is excellent and helped keep my feet comfortable on longer hikes and runs over uneven terrain. I also appreciated the grip, which felt secure on both rocky and loose dirt trails. Overall, these are a great introduction to trail shoes and gave me the confidence to tackle more challenging trails.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
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ACG Zegama Hike
Engineered For
Terrain
Cushioning
Shoe Weight