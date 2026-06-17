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Highly Rated
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings - Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

Nike ACG

Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings

£84.99
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres

Rumour has it you need pockets for your trail runs—will eight suffice? Ranging in size, shape and zip-ability, these pockets free you up so you can focus on the terrain. A drawstring at the waistband lets you dial in your fit and the breathable fabric helps keep you comfortable as you clock up the miles.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: IO9645-010

Nike ACG

£84.99

Rumour has it you need pockets for your trail runs—will eight suffice? Ranging in size, shape and zip-ability, these pockets free you up so you can focus on the terrain. A drawstring at the waistband lets you dial in your fit and the breathable fabric helps keep you comfortable as you clock up the miles.

Stay Dry

Smooth and stretchy fabric has Nike Dri-FIT technology that moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Stay Prepared

Storage options include two mesh drop-in side pockets and one back zip pocket that's roomy enough to fit most phones. Plus, five mesh waistband pockets let you store trail essentials like energy gels and lip balm.

Product Details

  • Body/Gusset Lining: 75% polyester/25% elastane. Mesh: 81% nylon/19% elastane.
  • Drawcord on the waist
  • Reflective ACG and Swoosh logos
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Tight fit
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: IO9645-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
    • Medium support: feels like a snug hold to keep everything in place
    • 7/8 length: falls to just above the ankle
    • High Waisted: sits at or above your natural waist for more coverage
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (23)

4.7 stars

  • Favorite leggings; great fit!

    MarilyninTexas

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these in a size medium, but the waist was a bit too loose, so I downsized to a size small which fit very comfortably. There’s plenty of stretch, so it fits me without being too snug. There’s plenty color is a mossy yellow/green. I like the color, so bought the matching vest. Liked both so much I also bought the same set in Black! The pockets are ample, and there’s a couple of loops to hold a rain jacket, or overshirt if you need to remove a layer, without having to tie it around your waist. I”m 5’4” and there’s plenty of leg length for you taller women, without it sagging on me—great material. The whole outfit—leggings and vest are fantastic high quality, and you’re getting what you pay for, and then some.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fantastic high quality leggings.

    Marilyn52b1ff4bcdbd4979a5be9451b3889cf5

    These are really high quality leggings. Love the stretch, and length, and the material. Pockets are stretchy, and plenty of them. Waistband is just a little too loose, so I'm going to try size Small, when I usually buy Medium for Nike Universa and Nike Pro leggings. Very high quality material. Love the moss color--looks like a mustard yellow with a touch of green in it. I like my leggings to give me support with compression, and these are perhaps too big for me. So I've ordered the next size down, and hope it's perfect for me.

  • Very comfortable Nike ACG Trail Leggings

    Kristina432513884

    I just recently got these Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings and I have to say they are flattering leggings. The high-waisted fit of these leggings are perfect. It holds everything in without feeling tight or uncomfortable. They stretch really well but still keep their shape, so they look flattering without feeling restrictive. ACG trail leggings are lightweight and breathable. They feel durable enough for trail workouts but still stylish enough to wear casually. I think I found my new favourite gear, so I bought 4 of these leggings.

Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings

Nike ACG

£84.99

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