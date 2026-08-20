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Nike ACG "Wolf Tree" Printed Gilet - Anthracite/Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'

Printed Gilet

£99.99
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

When you need reliable warmth, pull on this "Wolf Tree" gilet. It's crafted with Polartec® fabric to help keep you warm in cold conditions. The loose fit feels roomy through the body for easy movement and layering.


  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Black/Summit White
  • Style: HV1121-060

Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'

£99.99

When you need reliable warmth, pull on this "Wolf Tree" gilet. It's crafted with Polartec® fabric to help keep you warm in cold conditions. The loose fit feels roomy through the body for easy movement and layering.

Benefits

  • Super-soft Polartec® fleece helps hold in warmth without weighing you down.
  • The loose fit feels roomy through the body for easy movement and layering.
  • Elastic binding at the arm holes and waist gives a clean finish.

Product Details

  • Loose fit
  • Brushed fleece
  • Glow in the dark embroidered logos
  • ACG UFO bead
  • Pouch pocket
  • Elastic arm holes and cuff
  • Imported
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Black/Summit White
  • Style: HV1121-060

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike ACG "Wolf Tree" Printed Gilet

    Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'

    £99.99