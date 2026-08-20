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Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Printed Gilet
£99.99
When you need reliable warmth, pull on this "Wolf Tree" gilet. It's crafted with Polartec® fabric to help keep you warm in cold conditions. The loose fit feels roomy through the body for easy movement and layering.
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/Black/Summit White
- Style: HV1121-060
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
£99.99
When you need reliable warmth, pull on this "Wolf Tree" gilet. It's crafted with Polartec® fabric to help keep you warm in cold conditions. The loose fit feels roomy through the body for easy movement and layering.
Benefits
- Super-soft Polartec® fleece helps hold in warmth without weighing you down.
- The loose fit feels roomy through the body for easy movement and layering.
- Elastic binding at the arm holes and waist gives a clean finish.
Product Details
- Loose fit
- Brushed fleece
- Glow in the dark embroidered logos
- ACG UFO bead
- Pouch pocket
- Elastic arm holes and cuff
- Imported
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/Black/Summit White
- Style: HV1121-060
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
£99.99