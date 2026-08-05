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ACG Vault Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top - Baltic Blue/Spruce Fog/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Vault

Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top

£79.99
Baltic Blue/Spruce Fog/Summit White
Black/Mean Green/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Made for you, made for the outdoors. This top features sweat-wicking technology that moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to help keep you dry and comfortable. And for extra breathability? We added mesh panels for airflow where you need it most.


  • Colour Shown: Baltic Blue/Spruce Fog/Summit White
  • Style: IF1004-416

ACG Vault

£79.99

Made for you, made for the outdoors. This top features sweat-wicking technology that moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to help keep you dry and comfortable. And for extra breathability? We added mesh panels for airflow where you need it most.

Product details

  • Reflective Design ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Body: 90% polyester/10% elastane. Mesh: 100% polyester. Insets: 72% polyester/28% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Baltic Blue/Spruce Fog/Summit White
  • Style: IF1004-416

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • One Cool Shirt

    OmarA990654971

    Super cool and comfortable stuff we got here. I appreciate the quality and all the little details about the shirt. Very well designed. Makes me want to get ACG tatted on me. Viva ACG! Viva Nike!

  • Nice shirt

    AttaullahK866199706

    This is a really nice shirt and the material is good!

ACG Vault Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top

ACG Vault

£79.99

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