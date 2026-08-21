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Highly Rated
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail-Racing Shoes - Black/Photon Dust/Photon Dust

Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail

Trail-Racing Shoes

£229.99
Black/Photon Dust/Photon Dust
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  • Colour Shown: Black/Photon Dust/Photon Dust
  • Style: HF5668-001

Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail

£229.99

Ultralight foam and enhanced grip fuel your trail speed.

The Ultrafly Trail takes what you love about the original and refines it, so you can go the distance. The springy ZoomX foam is more responsive and the full-length carbon plate is softer for a smooth ride. The outsole helps reduce weight while maintaining enhanced grip as the miles pile up.

ZoomX foam

Ultra-responsive ZoomX foam midsole delivers Nike's highest energy return with a stable feel for the trail. The foam is 'unwrapped' in the heel for even better responsiveness.

Breathable Mesh Upper

Don't worry about puddles or streams—the upper is made for water drainage. It's also lightweight, durable and breathable.

More flexibility

Tackle technical terrain with the full-length carbon-fibre plate. We reduced the stiffness compared to the original Ultrafly for better control on the trails.

Enhanced grip

Go the distance with Vibram® Megagrip outsole. It's designed to give you durability and enhanced grip on wet terrain.

Product Details

  • Weight: approx. 287g (men's UK 9)
  • Heel-to-toe drop: 8.5mm
  • Colour Shown: Black/Photon Dust/Photon Dust
  • Style: HF5668-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (30)

4.6 stars

  • brilliant

    GauriD468641112

    brilliant! not worn yet. but they have a potential to be my favorite pair.

  • Awesome Pair

    n2nie

    Amazing pair of shoes. I’m a frequent runner on the road and trail (light to mild terrain). Very stable on the heel and very light. The shoes have energy return and you can feel it. It wants you to go faster. I have put in 30 miles and it feels great. Will buy another pair.

  • My new favourite shoe!

    Tariq7f0314c1740a465eb949cfaca3d8d477

    Love these! Stable, grippy, comfortable and FAST! I'm running 20km+ on dirt, gravel, grass and tarmac. Nothing too technical, its Surrey hills basically. The wide forefoot is good for me. The heel and the lacing are secure, I get a good hold in the heel without having to do a runners knot.

Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail-Racing Shoes

Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail

£229.99

Lightweight speed, grip and energy return, come hell or high water.

Engineered For

Trail Running & Racing

Terrain

Less to Highly Technical

Cushioning

Responsive

Shoe Weight

Approx. 287g (Men's UK 9)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

8.5mm

Tech Specs

Shoe Weight

Approx. 287g (Men's UK 9)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

8.5mm

Powered By

ZoomX Foam, Carbon-Fibre Flyplate & Vibram® Megagrip

What's New?

    • Our newest iteration of ZoomX foam delivers durability, softness and responsiveness made for trail running.
    • The full-length carbon-fibre plate has reduced stiffness compared to the original Ultrafly.
    • Vibram® Megagrip outsole offers exceptional traction on the trail with less weight. Strategically placed lugs add grip for uphill and downhill racing.

Features That Perform

  • ZoomX Foam

    Ultra-responsive ZoomX foam midsole delivers Nike's highest energy return with a stable feel for the trail.

  • Breathable Mesh Upper

    Don't worry about puddles or streams—the upper is made for water drainage. It's also lightweight, durable and breathable.

  • More Flexibility

    Tackle technical terrain with the full-length carbon-fibre plate. We've reduced the stiffness compared to the original Ultrafly for better control on the trails.

  • Enhanced Grip

    Go the distance with the Vibram® Megagrip outsole. It's designed to give you durability and enhanced grip on wet terrain.

hero
Caleb Olson

"It's been my go-to, do-it-all racing shoe that has put me on top of the podium at some of my biggest races".

Caleb Olson

2025 Western States champion

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