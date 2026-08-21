Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail-Racing Shoes

Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail

£229.99

Ultralight foam and enhanced grip fuel your trail speed.

The Ultrafly Trail takes what you love about the original and refines it, so you can go the distance. The springy ZoomX foam is more responsive and the full-length carbon plate is softer for a smooth ride. The outsole helps reduce weight while maintaining enhanced grip as the miles pile up.

ZoomX foam

Ultra-responsive ZoomX foam midsole delivers Nike's highest energy return with a stable feel for the trail. The foam is 'unwrapped' in the heel for even better responsiveness.

Breathable Mesh Upper

Don't worry about puddles or streams—the upper is made for water drainage. It's also lightweight, durable and breathable.

More flexibility

Tackle technical terrain with the full-length carbon-fibre plate. We reduced the stiffness compared to the original Ultrafly for better control on the trails.

Enhanced grip

Go the distance with Vibram® Megagrip outsole. It's designed to give you durability and enhanced grip on wet terrain.