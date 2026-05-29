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Highly Rated
ACG Trailwind Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket - Anthracite/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Trailwind

Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket

£164.99
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres

Wind in your face and shoes slipping in the mud—this jacket can handle it. We used ultra-lightweight nylon that has windproof and waterproof tech for a weather-ready design. And if the storm chills out, it packs into a small internal pocket for easy storage.


  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Summit White
  • Style: IO9695-060

ACG Trailwind

£164.99

Wind in your face and shoes slipping in the mud—this jacket can handle it. We used ultra-lightweight nylon that has windproof and waterproof tech for a weather-ready design. And if the storm chills out, it packs into a small internal pocket for easy storage.

Product Details

  • Body: 100% nylon. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastane.
  • Elastic cuffs
  • Reflective ACG and Swoosh logos
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Summit White
  • Style: IO9695-060

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (191cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
    • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.

Reviews (23)

4.4 stars

  • Lightweight and effective

    Momof6

    When this jacket first arrived, I was genuinely shocked by how compact it was. I can quite literally fold it up and fit it in the palm of my hand. It's also incredibly lightweight—so lightweight, in fact, that I questioned whether it would actually provide much warmth or protection from the elements. Thankfully, living in the Midwest during the spring gave us plenty of opportunities to put it to the test. This jacket provided enough coverage to keep both my husband and teenage son warm while the wind was howling outside, and it kept them mostly dry through various forms of precipitation, including rain and even some light snow. Overall, this jacket has been a solid win for our household. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and performed much better than I expected given how compact it is.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Windbreaker

    Joey Personal

    The garment fits well and has breathability.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike ACG Trailwind Jacket

    Eli

    Simply put, this jacket is exceptional. If you can imagine a heavy-duty, yet lightweight, rain jacket, this is it. It looks sleek. It feels premium. It fits perfectly. I wish I had gotten it sooner, because it passes every test with flying colors!

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG Trailwind Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket

ACG Trailwind

£164.99

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