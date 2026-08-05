ACG Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Top

The Ultimate Tee
OmarA990654971
I love this entire Solar Chase collection. I’ve got multiple colorways that I rotate through the week, and I get compliments constantly.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Take on the trails with advanced sweat-wicking technology. Back and armpit mesh panels give you extra breathability where you need it most.
ACG Solar Chase
Take on the trails with advanced sweat-wicking technology. Back and armpit mesh panels give you extra breathability where you need it most.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.5 stars
The Ultimate Tee
OmarA990654971
I love this entire Solar Chase collection. I’ve got multiple colorways that I rotate through the week, and I get compliments constantly.
A comfortable and almost perfect top!
Huda955724138
A comfortable and almost perfect top. The material is mixed cotton and polyester which gives it a light t-shirt feel whilst making it breathable. I have worn this over shorter runs (10k) as well as longer runs (24k) wearing a running backpack, and felt really comfortable throughout. I sized one down to my usual as I like a closer fit and even then the top doesn’t feel tight, so fit perfectly. Length of the top is longer than I like, but that is common in today’s fashion fits.
ACG Solar Chase