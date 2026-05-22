ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers

vkim93
Perfect baggy style, comfortable, and feels high quality. Just runs big, so I had to size down from my normal size S (27 inch waist for reference) to XS.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres
Zip and strip—your trousers just became shorts. Regardless of the length, the quick-drying, water-repellent and UV-resistant fabric (and loads of pockets) gives you the versatility you need.
ACG Smith Summit
Zip and strip—your trousers just became shorts. Regardless of the length, the quick-drying, water-repellent and UV-resistant fabric (and loads of pockets) gives you the versatility you need.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
vkim93
Perfect baggy style, comfortable, and feels high quality. Just runs big, so I had to size down from my normal size S (27 inch waist for reference) to XS.
ACG Smith Summit