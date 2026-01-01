Nike ACG "Smith Summit" Men's UV-Protective Repel Trousers

Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'

£179.99

Aliens or optical illusion? The mysterious lights that fill the sky over Marfa, Texas, inspired this bold update of our classic Smith Summit cargos. We kept all the same tech you're used to—quick drying, water-repellent and UV resistant fabric. And the trousers still convert into shorts with a zip-off design.

Smith Rock Origin

These trousers were originally designed and tested in Smith Rock –—a rock climbing playground in Oregon, USA. This edition has a print inspired by the Marfa lights that fill the sky over Texas, USA. Since their first documented sighting in 1883, people have been wondering if they're proof of extra-terrestrial life.

Equipped for adventure

The woven fabric repels water and blocks UV rays to help keep you protected while you take on the great outdoors.

Fit for the outdoors

The loose fit feels roomy through the seat, thighs and legs. Articulation at the knees, a bit of stretch in the fabric and an on-seam gusset help promote natural movement.

Styling Options

Switching up your layers has never been easier thanks to the detachable lower panels. We've added colour-coded zips to ensure each leg ends up in the right place.