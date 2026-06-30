ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top

Radical for sure!
Lee217832777
High quality stitching and materials.. similar to grandma’s table side doilies, It performs well you can literally feel air flowing! Unfortunately, I ordered the wrong size so I didn’t get to test it out ☹️
Recycled Materials
Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, the long-sleeve, race-ready top is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATION FOR ATHLETES IN MOTION.
Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, the long-sleeve, race-ready top is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.
Radical AirFlow features an extremely breathable, open-hole construction to help channel more airflow directly to your skin for rapid sweat evaporation while you move. Engineered air ducts are designed to accelerate airflow to help maximise your body's natural cooling mechanisms.
Ultra-versatile and built for superior mobility and cooling, the soft, open-hole knit fabric throughout the garment features engineered air ducts in high-heat, high-chafe zones—designed to help you stay cool and comfy for all the miles ahead.
As one of the largest field test initiatives in Nike Running history, members of the All Conditions Racing Department (ACRD) tested the prototype throughout the 2025 elite season. Nike designers tracked feedback from in-race and lab testing to refine the garment. Elite trail runner and ACRD athlete, Caleb Olson wore his prototype en route to winning a grueling 2025 100-mile endurance run, clocking the second-fastest course time in the race's history.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.4 stars
Radical for sure!
Lee217832777
High quality stitching and materials.. similar to grandma’s table side doilies, It performs well you can literally feel air flowing! Unfortunately, I ordered the wrong size so I didn’t get to test it out ☹️
Ridiculous
Michael237713564
Weird, ugly concept that doesn’t do me any good; I’m better off with a cutoff T or shirtless. The price is crazy work/terrible value since it doesn’t improve anything for me…only makes me self-conscious & an easy target for jokes.
Fast & Breathable
TennisProfessional
Tested at a recent 50k race with temps in the upper 80s. Performed well and the increased airflow is noticeable. Also really like the cropped length - much easier to access pockets in shorts and belt.
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Designed For
Engineered To
Ventilation To
Caleb Olson
ACG Athlete, 2025 Western States 100 champion