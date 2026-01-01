Recycled Materials
ACG Radical AirFlow
Men's Dri-FIT Trail-Running Tank Top
Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, this race-ready tank is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.
- Colour Shown: White/Anthracite
- Style: IW0767-100
ACG Radical AirFlow
REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATION FOR ATHLETES IN MOTION.
Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, this race-ready tank is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.
Radical Innovation
Radical AirFlow features an extremely breathable, open-hole construction to help channel more airflow directly to your skin for rapid sweat evaporation while you move.
Radical Construction
The soft, open-hole knit fabric throughout the garment feels smooth on your skin. Fold-over elastic trim offers reliable comfort and durability.
Radical Comfort
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
More Benefits
- Ultra-breathable, open-hole knit feels soft and smooth on your body.
- Designed to feel relaxed through the body for less restriction.
Product Details
- ACG branding on chest
- Woven jock tag on the left hem
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Anthracite
- Style: IW0767-100
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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ACG Radical AirFlow
A portable cooling microclimate for very hot trails.
Designed For
Trail Racing
Engineered To
Keep You Cool
Ventilation To