ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top

Best New Summer Shirt
Teechw439585460
Great, breathable shirt. Awesome in the gym and honestly casual wear. I’ve gotten a few compliments/interesting looks while wearing it
Recycled Materials
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Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, the short-sleeve, race-ready top is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.
ACG Radical AirFlow
REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATION FOR ATHLETES IN MOTION.
Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, the short-sleeve, race-ready top is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.
Radical AirFlow features an extremely breathable, open-hole construction to help channel more airflow directly to your skin for rapid sweat evaporation while you move.
The soft, open-hole knit fabric throughout the garment feels smooth on your skin. Fold-over elastic trim offers reliable comfort and durability.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
5 stars
Best New Summer Shirt
Teechw439585460
Great, breathable shirt. Awesome in the gym and honestly casual wear. I’ve gotten a few compliments/interesting looks while wearing it
TTS
AIRCHOW
Fits just at/above waist. Your belly button will peek while stretching. Otherwise the holes do their job to keep you cool. Will still feel hot unlike running shirtless but the cooler than without the airflow (obviously).
ACG Radical AirFlow
Designed For
Engineered To
Ventilation To