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ACG Older Kids' Daypack (18L) - Black

ACG

Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)

£54.99
ONE SIZE
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Whether you're exploring the great outdoors or heading to class, this backpack is up to the challenge. It's made of durable material with a water-resistant finish, the spacious main compartment has a padded laptop sleeve inside, bottle pockets come in handy for stashing your drinks and a front zip pocket helps secure smaller items you want quick and easy access to.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IZ8090-010

ACG

£54.99

Whether you're exploring the great outdoors or heading to class, this backpack is up to the challenge. It's made of durable material with a water-resistant finish, the spacious main compartment has a padded laptop sleeve inside, bottle pockets come in handy for stashing your drinks and a front zip pocket helps secure smaller items you want quick and easy access to.

Product Details

  • 43cm (approx.)H x 28cm (approx.)L x 15cm (approx.)D. Strap Length: 89cm (approx.) (longest), 44.5cm (approx.) (shortest)
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IZ8090-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    ACG Older Kids' Daypack (18L)

    ACG

    £54.99

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