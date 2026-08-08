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ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt - Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG

Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

£49.99
Summit White
Black/Light Orewood Brown
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Durable and sweat-wicking, this tee is made for the outdoors. The heavyweight fabric and loose fit give you a structured and draped feel.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White
  • Style: IM6177-121

ACG

£49.99

Durable and sweat-wicking, this tee is made for the outdoors. The heavyweight fabric and loose fit give you a structured and draped feel.

Product Details

  • ACG clamp label
  • 63% polyester/37% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Summit White
  • Style: IM6177-121

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (191cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

4 stars

  • Oversized fit!

    Peyton179836609

    Bought this shirt at a local skate shop. I am 6’2 and normally am a Size L (sometimes XL). I bought a M and it fits perfectly! Also heavyweight/premium type shirt

ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

ACG

£49.99

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