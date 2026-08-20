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Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt - Summit White

Nike ACG

Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

£44.99
Summit White
Black

Made for the outdoors, this tee has sweat-wicking tech for all-day comfort. Heavyweight fabric and a loose fit feel structured and durable.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White
  • Style: IR6985-121

Nike ACG

£44.99

Made for the outdoors, this tee has sweat-wicking tech for all-day comfort. Heavyweight fabric and a loose fit feel structured and durable.

Product Details

  • 63% polyester/37% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Summit White
  • Style: IR6985-121

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

    Nike ACG

    £44.99