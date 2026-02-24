Nike ACG 'Magic Hour' Men's Dri-FIT Trail Hoodie

Very happy
Sean134191704
Sized up, for an oversized look but the top looks great
You might be warm enough on your run, but what about to and from the trailhead? This hoodie has a roomy fit so you can layer with ease. And the sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you feeling comfortable.
Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'
You might be warm enough on your run, but what about to and from the trailhead? This hoodie has a roomy fit so you can layer with ease. And the sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you feeling comfortable.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Very happy
Sean134191704
Sized up, for an oversized look but the top looks great
Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'