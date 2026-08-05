ACG Lava Loops Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail-Running Tights

mapelbadger
First pair of real running tights, they felt great pockets fits my IPhone Pro Max.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
The trails aren't going to run themselves. So tackle the terrain in these 1/2-length tights designed with a snug fit that helps reduce chafing. Plus, there's a plethora of pockets and a bungee system on the back that can hold the layers you discard as the day heats up.
ACG Lava Loops
The trails aren't going to run themselves. So tackle the terrain in these 1/2-length tights designed with a snug fit that helps reduce chafing. Plus, there's a plethora of pockets and a bungee system on the back that can hold the layers you discard as the day heats up.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.4 stars
mapelbadger
First pair of real running tights, they felt great pockets fits my IPhone Pro Max.
Gym or run perfect shorts even better than last years trail short
lynsey13
One of the best shorts ever bought ideal legnth pocket are good size for phone and the loops on the back ideal if you need to lose a top layer as a woman I don’t particularly love the interior briefs but I’ll live it’s a men’s product women as we are aware carry less or must take a bag with us if you do functional fitness cross fit hyrox you need to consider these .
Fantastic storage
michaelv106927582
I bought these tights as I have been in search for a pair of shorts or tights that also had built in z-pole storage. These did not disappoint. The poles sat comfortably on my lower back and I hardly even noticed they were there. The tights themselves are very comfortable. The side pockets are a bit loose in my opinion but all the other benefits make these a great pair of tights.
ACG Lava Loops