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Highly Rated
ACG Lava Loops Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail-Running Tights - Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Lava Loops

Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights

£79.99
Black/Summit White
Mineral Slate/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

The trails aren't going to run themselves. So tackle the terrain in these 1/2-length tights designed with a snug fit that helps reduce chafing. Plus, there's a plethora of pockets and a bungee system on the back that can hold the layers you discard as the day heats up.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: IO9671-010

ACG Lava Loops

£79.99

The trails aren't going to run themselves. So tackle the terrain in these 1/2-length tights designed with a snug fit that helps reduce chafing. Plus, there's a plethora of pockets and a bungee system on the back that can hold the layers you discard as the day heats up.

Product Details

  • Body: 83% polyester/17% elastane. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastane. Briefs: 89% polyester/11% elastane.
  • Dri-FIT brief liner
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord
  • Reflective Nike ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: IO9671-010

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (31)

4.4 stars

  • mapelbadger

    First pair of real running tights, they felt great pockets fits my IPhone Pro Max.

  • Gym or run perfect shorts even better than last years trail short

    lynsey13

    One of the best shorts ever bought ideal legnth pocket are good size for phone and the loops on the back ideal if you need to lose a top layer as a woman I don’t particularly love the interior briefs but I’ll live it’s a men’s product women as we are aware carry less or must take a bag with us if you do functional fitness cross fit hyrox you need to consider these .

  • Fantastic storage

    michaelv106927582

    I bought these tights as I have been in search for a pair of shorts or tights that also had built in z-pole storage. These did not disappoint. The poles sat comfortably on my lower back and I hardly even noticed they were there. The tights themselves are very comfortable. The side pockets are a bit loose in my opinion but all the other benefits make these a great pair of tights.

ACG Lava Loops Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail-Running Tights

ACG Lava Loops

£79.99

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