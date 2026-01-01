Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Loft
Women's Therma-FIT Trail Running Jacket
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Researched in a lab, tested on the trails. This jacket has the tech you need to take on frigid miles—down-filled baffles for warmth and AeroLoft perforations for breathability. Stretchy panels help you move with ease and adjustable details let you fine-tune your fit. Don't need the warmth? It packs into the pocket for compact storage.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Summit White
- Style: IO9134-010
ACG Lava Loft
Researched in a lab, tested on the trails. This jacket has the tech you need to take on frigid miles—down-filled baffles for warmth and AeroLoft perforations for breathability. Stretchy panels help you move with ease and adjustable details let you fine-tune your fit. Don't need the warmth? It packs into the pocket for compact storage.
Product Details
- Body and Panels Lining: 100% polyester. Panels: 80% polyester/20% elastane. Panels Fill: grey/white duck down (Minimum 90% down)/(APA Version: 90% duck down/10% feathers).
- Standard fit
- Elastic binding on the hem
- Elastic drawstring and bungee at hem
- Reflective Nike ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Summit White
- Style: IO9134-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′7″ (170cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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ACG Lava Loft
Clocking in for your coldest trail miles, this lightweight jacket packs down-filled warmth.
Designed For
Trail Running
Cold Protection
For Cold Conditions
Water Protection
Water-Resistant
Wind Protection
Breathable
Weight
Approx. 230g (Women's Small)
Tech Specs
Technology
Therma-FIT
Fill
Down Fill
Sustainability
This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
"It's keeping me warm, but feels breathable at the same time".
Riley Brady
ACG athlete, 2025 Run Rabbit Run champion