Recycled Materials
ACG High Stakes
Women's Hiking Trousers
To find that secret view, you'll want reliable hiking gear. The ACG High Stakes trousers are designed to flex with you and adapt to Mother Nature. They're lightweight, stretchy and articulated for less restriction while you move. Rain on the horizon? No sweat, a water-repellent finish helps you stay dry, so you can keep chasing the beauty.
- Colour Shown: Tattoo/Summit White
- Style: IR2340-502
ACG High Stakes
To find that secret view, you'll want reliable hiking gear. The ACG High Stakes trousers are designed to flex with you and adapt to Mother Nature. They're lightweight, stretchy and articulated for less restriction while you move. Rain on the horizon? No sweat, a water-repellent finish helps you stay dry, so you can keep chasing the beauty.
Product Details
- Hand pockets
- ACG embroidered logo on left thigh
- 93% nylon/7% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Colour Shown: Tattoo/Summit White
- Style: IR2340-502
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the ACG High Stakes.
ACG High Stakes