Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's Skort
This skort was designed for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. Hence the sweat-wicking technology to help keep you comfortable. And to give you options, we've made it easy for you to switch up your look in this convertible style.
- Colour Shown: Sea Glass/Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Summit White
- Style: IF1543-020
ACG Five Towers
Skirt? Shorts? Skort? Who cares? Mix it up with a couple of buttons.
This skort was designed for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. Hence the sweat-wicking technology to help keep you comfortable. And to give you options, we've made it easy for you to switch up your look in this convertible style.
Product Details
- Pockets on skort and cycling shorts
- Embroidered ACG and Nike Swoosh logos on skort
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Skort: 93% nylon/7% elastane. Inner tight body and gusset lining: 78% nylon/22% elastane. Inner tight mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Sea Glass/Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Summit White
- Style: IF1543-020
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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ACG Five Towers
Skirt? Shorts? Skort? Who cares? Mix it up with a couple of buttons.
Designed For
Hiking
Protection
UV Coverage
Weight
Lightweight
Tech Specs
Technology
Dri-FIT
Sustainability
This product is made with at least 75% recycled nylon fibres