ACG 'Chamo Camo' Women's Dri-FIT 4" (10cm approx.) Brief-Lined Trail Running Shorts

Recycled Materials
ACG "Chamo Camo"
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Rumour has it you need pockets for your trail runs—will eight suffice? Ranging in size, shape and zip-ability, these pockets free you up so you can focus on the terrain. We also added sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you comfortable as you rack up the miles.
- Colour Shown: Sequoia/Summit White
- Style: IQ9742-355
ACG "Chamo Camo"
Rumour has it you need pockets for your trail runs—will eight suffice? Ranging in size, shape and zip-ability, these pockets free you up so you can focus on the terrain. We also added sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you comfortable as you rack up the miles.
Stay Comfortable
Lightweight, stretchy fabric has Nike Dri-FIT technology that moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. The high-power elastic on the back waistband is soft, helping reduce chafing.
Stay Prepared
Five mesh waistband pockets let you store trail essentials like energy gels and lip balm. One zip back pocket fits most phones and two small drop-in pockets on the inner brief liner hold earbuds or nutrition pouches. Bonus: two elastic loops on the back of the waistband can hold trekking poles or a top.
Product Details
- Body: 100% polyester Panels: 75% polyester/25% elastane. Front pocket/side pockets: 82% polyester/18% elastane. Brief: 92% polyester/8% elastane.
- Hem vents
- Elastic waistband with drawcord
- Brief lining
- Reflective design ACG logo
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Sequoia/Summit White
- Style: IQ9742-355
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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ACG "Chamo Camo"